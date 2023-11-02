Chuy’s: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $7.1 million.…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $7.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $113.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.6 million.

Chuy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $1.90 per share.

