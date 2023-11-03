Church & Dwight: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of…

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $177.5 million.

The Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The maker of household and personal products posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.

Church & Dwight expects full-year earnings to be $3.15 per share.

Church & Dwight shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

