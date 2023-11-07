Choice Hotels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $92…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $92 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $1.81. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.82 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.87 per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $425.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $423.3 million.

Choice Hotels expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.95 to $6.03 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.