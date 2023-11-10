Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » China Automotive Systems: Q3…

China Automotive Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 6:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JINGZHOU, China (AP) — JINGZHOU, China (AP) — China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $9.5 million.

The Jingzhou, China-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $137.5 million in the period.

China Automotive Systems expects full-year revenue of $560 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.43. A year ago, they were trading at $4.02.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAAS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up