Chimera: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 6:57 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) on Thursday reported profit of $2.2 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 13 cents per share.

The mortgage investor posted revenue of $195.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $63.4 million.

