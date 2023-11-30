Chico’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) on Thursday reported net income of…

FT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) on Thursday reported net income of $5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Ft Myers, Florida-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 11 cents per share.

The clothing chain posted revenue of $505.1 million in the period.

