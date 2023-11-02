Cheniere Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.7 billion. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.7 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $7.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.37 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.55 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $4.16 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.9 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.