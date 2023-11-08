CGI: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — CGI Group Inc. (GIB) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $309 million. The…

The Montreal-based company said it had profit of $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.33 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The information technology and business process services company posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.62 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.21 billion, or $5.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.6 billion.

