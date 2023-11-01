CF: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $164…

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $164 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 85 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

CF shares have dropped 7% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 10%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $79.26, a fall of 26% in the last 12 months.

