Cervecerias Unidas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $11.4 million.…

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $11.4 million.

The Santiago, Chile-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The wine, spirits and soft drink company posted revenue of $824 million in the period.

Cervecerias Unidas shares have fallen nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCU

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.