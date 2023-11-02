Cerus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — Cerus Corp. (CERS) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.3 million in…

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — Cerus Corp. (CERS) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Concord, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The biomedical products company posted revenue of $39.8 million in the period.

Cerus expects full-year revenue in the range of $155 million to $158 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.59. A year ago, they were trading at $3.49.

