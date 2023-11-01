Ceridian: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.8 million in…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its third quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The provider of human-resources software and services posted revenue of $377.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $370.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Ceridian said it expects revenue in the range of $398 million to $401 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion.

Ceridian shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

