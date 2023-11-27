Cerence, Roivant Sciences fall; Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Shopify rise, Monday, 11/27/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday: Crown Castle Inc., up $3.57…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Crown Castle Inc., up $3.57 to $107.15.

Investment firm Elliott Management is seeking management and board changes at the real estate investment trust.

Cerence Inc., down 36 cents to $16.93.

The automotive artificial intelligence developer reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Kraft Heinz Co., down 5 cents to $34.89.

The maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese announced a $3 billion stock buyback program.

Newmont Corp., up 59 cents to $38.18.

The gold producer commenced exchange offers for notes related to its acquisition of Newcrest Mining.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $5.15 to $34.12.

Investors were encouraged by the biopharmaceutical company’s update on a potential depression treatment.

Shopify Inc., up $3.44 to $73.79.

The cloud-based commerce company announced a Black Friday record for worldwide sales of $4.1 billion from its merchants.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., down 3 cents to $9.10.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a discouraging update on a potential lupus treatment.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 25 cents to $36.59.

The copper mining company fell as prices for the base metal slipped.

