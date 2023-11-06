Ceragon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) on Monday reported profit…

ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) on Monday reported profit of $3.4 million in its third quarter.

The Rosh Ha Ayin, Israel-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The provider of wireless backhaul services posted revenue of $87.3 million in the period.

Ceragon expects full-year revenue in the range of $338 million to $346 million.

