Cenovus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.39 billion.…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.39 billion.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $10.87 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.84 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.