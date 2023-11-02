Cencora: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Cencora, Inc. (COR) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $350.6…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Cencora, Inc. (COR) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $350.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.72. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $2.86 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.79 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $68.92 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.57 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.75 billion, or $8.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $262.17 billion.

Cencora expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.70 to $13 per share.

