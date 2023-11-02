Celldex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, N.J. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.J. (AP) — Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $38.3 million…

HAMPTON, N.J. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.J. (AP) — Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $38.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hampton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 67 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLDX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.