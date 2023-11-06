Celanese: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Celanese Corporation (CE) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $951 million. The…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Celanese Corporation (CE) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $951 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $8.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.50 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $2.72 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.76 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Celanese expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.10 to $2.50.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $9 to $10 per share.

Celanese shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $120.03, a rise of 31% in the last 12 months.

