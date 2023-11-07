Live Radio
CECO: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 7:23 AM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems posted revenue of $149.4 million in the period.

CECO expects full-year revenue in the range of $525 million to $550 million.

CECO shares have increased 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 42% in the last 12 months.

