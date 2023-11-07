CECO: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.3 million. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems posted revenue of $149.4 million in the period.

CECO expects full-year revenue in the range of $525 million to $550 million.

CECO shares have increased 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 42% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CECO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CECO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.