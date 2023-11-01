VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
CDW: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CDW: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 7:24 AM

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $315.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vernon Hills, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.32. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to $2.72 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.59 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $5.63 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.82 billion.

CDW shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

