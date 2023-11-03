CBOE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $208.2 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $208.2 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.95 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.06 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The holding company for the Chicago Board Options Exchange posted revenue of $908.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $480.5 million, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $481.3 million.

CBOE shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 29% in the last 12 months.

