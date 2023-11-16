Cato: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cato Corp. (CATO) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.1 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cato Corp. (CATO) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $158.3 million in the period.

Cato shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 37% in the last 12 months.

