Casella: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $18.2 million.

The Rutland, Vermont-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The provider of garbage-disposal and recycling services posted revenue of $352.7 million in the period.

Casella expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion.

