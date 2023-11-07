Casa Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.6 million…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.6 million in its third quarter.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The provider of digital cable video and broadband services posted revenue of $62.1 million in the period.

Casa Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $205 million to $225 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 55 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.67.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.