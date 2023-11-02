Carvana: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $782 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $782 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $3.60. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 23 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 85 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.77 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVNA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.