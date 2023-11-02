Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Cars.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 8:10 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Cars.com Inc. (CARS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $4.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share.

The online automotive marketplace posted revenue of $174.3 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173 million.

Cars.com shares have risen slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed almost 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CARS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CARS

