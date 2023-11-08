Carriage Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $4.6 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $4.6 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The provider of funeral and cemetary services and products posted revenue of $90.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.2 million.

