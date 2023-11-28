Carlyle Group, Seadrill rise; PG&E, Argenx fall, Tuesday, 11/28/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday: PDD Holdings Inc., up $21.28…

PDD Holdings Inc., up $21.28 to $139.

The Chinese online retailer gave investors an encouraging third-quarter earnings report.

Carlyle Group Inc., up $1.61 to $34.43.

The asset management firm will join the S&P MidCap 400 index.

Seadrill Ltd., up $2.40 to $44.97.

The offshore drilling services provider beat analysts’ third-quarter financial forecasts.

WP Carey Inc., up $2.46 to $61.61.

The real estate investment trust is joining the S&P MidCap 400 index.

Springworks Therapeutics Inc., up $3.88 to $24.65.

U.S. regulators approved the biopharmaceutical company’s tumor treatment Ogsiveo.

Argenx SE, down $50.43 to $445.34.

The drug developer gave investors a discouraging update on a potential treatment for low blood platelet levels.

Twilio Inc., up $2.25 to $65.10.

Asset management firm Anson Funds is reportedly pushing for a sale of the communications software company.

PG&E Corp., down 40 cents to $17.50.

The utility company reinstated its cash dividend for the first time since 2017.

