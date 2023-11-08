Cardlytics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $24 million, after reporting…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $24 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $79 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Cardlytics said it expects revenue in the range of $82 million to $90 million.

Cardlytics shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.72, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

