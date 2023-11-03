Cardinal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.73 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $54.76 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.53 billion.

Cardinal expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.75 to $7 per share.

Cardinal shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 12%. The stock has climbed 25% in the last 12 months.

