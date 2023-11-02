Cardiff Oncology: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.7 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $141,000 in the period.

