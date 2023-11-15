Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Carbon Streaming: Fiscal Q1…

Carbon Streaming: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 5:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF) on Tuesday reported net income of $718,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 4 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $260,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFSTF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFSTF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up