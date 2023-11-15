Carbon Streaming: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF) on Tuesday reported net income of $718,000 in its fiscal…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF) on Tuesday reported net income of $718,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 4 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $260,000 in the period.

