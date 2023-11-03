Capstone: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Capstone Copper Corp. (CSFFF) on Friday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Capstone Copper Corp. (CSFFF) on Friday reported a loss of $32.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The base metals mining company posted revenue of $322.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSFFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSFFF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.