Capricor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $6.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.01. A year ago, they were trading at $4.14.

