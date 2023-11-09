Capri Holdings: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $90 million. On…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $90 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were $1.13 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The luxury retailer posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPRI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.