Canadian Solar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $21.9 million.

The Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The solar wafers manufacturer posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

