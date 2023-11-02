Canadian Natural Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) on Thursday reported…

CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.75 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary Alberta Canada, Alberta-based company said it had net income of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.93 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $8.77 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.38 billion.

