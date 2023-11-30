Canadian Imperial Bank: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.09…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.09 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The bank and financial services company posted revenue of $11.12 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $4.3 billion, also beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.7 billion, or $3.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.29 billion.

