Canada Goose: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 6:55 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The high-end coat maker posted revenue of $209.6 million in the period.

