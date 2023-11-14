Camtek: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of…

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $22.1 million.

The Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 51 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems posted revenue of $80.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Camtek said it expects revenue in the range of $87 million to $89 million.

Camtek shares have nearly tripled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAMT

