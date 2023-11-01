Camping World: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $16…

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $16 million.

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle retailer and services provider posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.72 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.