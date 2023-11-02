Cambium: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) on Thursday reported a loss of…

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and restructuring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $43 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, Cambium expects its results to range from a loss of 27 cents per share to a loss of 14 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $45 million to $50 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMBM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMBM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.