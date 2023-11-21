Caleres Inc.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $46.9 million.…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $46.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The footwear wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $761.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $771.7 million.

Caleres Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.20 per share.

Caleres Inc. shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 0.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.