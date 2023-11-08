CaesarStone: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MP MENASHE, Israel (AP) — MP MENASHE, Israel (AP) — CaesarStone Sdot-Yam Ltd. (CSTE) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

MP MENASHE, Israel (AP) — MP MENASHE, Israel (AP) — CaesarStone Sdot-Yam Ltd. (CSTE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $887,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mp Menashe, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The maker of quartz surface slabs posted revenue of $142.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSTE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSTE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.