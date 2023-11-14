CAE: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — CAE Inc. (CAE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $43.5…

ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — CAE Inc. (CAE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $43.5 million.

The St-Laurent, Quebec-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The civil and military flight simulator company posted revenue of $811.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $783.1 million.

CAE shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased almost 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.