Cadiz: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) on Monday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its third quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The renewable resource company posted revenue of $368,000 in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.99. A year ago, they were trading at $2.11.

