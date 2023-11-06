Cabot: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $323 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $323 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

