Cabot: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $234 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of $4.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.65 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $965 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $445 million, or $7.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.93 billion.

Cabot expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.30 to $6.80 per share.

Cabot shares have fallen almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $66.28, a fall of 12% in the last 12 months.

