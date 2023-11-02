Cable One: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cable One Inc. (CABO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $39.5 million. On a…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cable One Inc. (CABO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $39.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $6.81. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $10.78 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $13.40 per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $420.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $424.5 million.

Cable One shares have declined 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $562.45, a decrease of 31% in the last 12 months.

