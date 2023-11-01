VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
C.H. Robinson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $81.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $4.34 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.37 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHRW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHRW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

