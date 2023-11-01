C.H. Robinson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit…

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $4.34 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.37 billion.

